Parson Signs Bill Fighting Opioid Abuse
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Parson signed more bills in Springfield this afternoon.
Another signing was held at Alps Pharmacy on N. National Avenue.
One of the bills Parson signed today gave pharmacists the power to exercise their judgment when refilling medications as a way to curb opioid abuse.
Another bill establishes Missouri's drug take-back program.
More Stories
-
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ended a…
-
LAS VEGAS (AP) - DeMarcus Cousins perfectly summed up the potential…
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Shohei Ohtani is limited to hitting these days…