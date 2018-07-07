News

Parson Signs Bill Fighting Opioid Abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Parson signed more bills in Springfield this afternoon.

Another signing was held at Alps Pharmacy on N. National Avenue.

One of the bills Parson signed today gave pharmacists the power to exercise their judgment when refilling medications as a way to curb opioid abuse.

Another bill establishes Missouri's drug take-back program.

