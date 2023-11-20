DADE COUNTY, Mo. — A couple from Greenfield whose child died of a gunshot wound will be on probation for 5 years after pleading guilty to child endangerment.

The infant girl was killed by a bullet fired by her 3-year-old brother who had found a loaded gun in a bedroom drawer, according to court documents filed in the case.

The children’s mother, Chelsey Martin, 28, was at home at the time. Their father, Stormy Miles Baker, also 28, was away from the home, but admitted he had left loaded firearms in the bedroom.

Both were originally charged with second-degree murder and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The murder charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.