Paranormal Cirque is coming to Springfield Missouri

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 12:46 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 05:35 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Cirque Italia is presenting Paranormal Cirque, a dark and wicked show that premiered in 2018. 

The event will be set up at the Battlefield Mall located at 2825 S. Glenstone Ave, Springfield, with performances beginning Thursday, June 13 and running through Sunday, June 16. 

The tent will be set up in the parking lot off sunset between Nakato's and Meador Park. 

The shows will be at: 
June 13 - Thursday: 7:30pm
June 14 - Friday: 7:30pm
June 15 - Saturday: 6:30pm & 9:30pm 
June 16 - Sunday: 5:30pm & 9:30pm 

Tickets will start at $10. This show is not for kids. 
 

