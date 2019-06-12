Paranormal Cirque is coming to Springfield Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Cirque Italia is presenting Paranormal Cirque, a dark and wicked show that premiered in 2018.
The event will be set up at the Battlefield Mall located at 2825 S. Glenstone Ave, Springfield, with performances beginning Thursday, June 13 and running through Sunday, June 16.
The tent will be set up in the parking lot off sunset between Nakato's and Meador Park.
The shows will be at:
June 13 - Thursday: 7:30pm
June 14 - Friday: 7:30pm
June 15 - Saturday: 6:30pm & 9:30pm
June 16 - Sunday: 5:30pm & 9:30pm
Tickets will start at $10. This show is not for kids.
