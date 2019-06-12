Paranormal Cirque is coming to Springfield Missouri Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Paranormal Cirque [ + - ] Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Cirque Italia is presenting Paranormal Cirque, a dark and wicked show that premiered in 2018.

The event will be set up at the Battlefield Mall located at 2825 S. Glenstone Ave, Springfield, with performances beginning Thursday, June 13 and running through Sunday, June 16.

The tent will be set up in the parking lot off sunset between Nakato's and Meador Park.

The shows will be at:

June 13 - Thursday: 7:30pm

June 14 - Friday: 7:30pm

June 15 - Saturday: 6:30pm & 9:30pm

June 16 - Sunday: 5:30pm & 9:30pm

Tickets will start at $10. This show is not for kids.

