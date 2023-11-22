BRANSON, Mo. — PaPPo’s Pizzeria & Pub announced the grand opening of its 10th restaurant located at the Branson Landing.

According to a press release, the restaurant is located at 490 Branson Landing Boulevard and officially opened on November 21 at 5 p.m.

“We can’t wait to serve the good folks in the Branson area! I am excited to share our made-from-scratch approach, and we have hired over 70 employees that would love to spoil our new customers in Branson!” Founder Chris Galloway said.

The space is over 6,000 square feet and has a seating capacity of over 200. It also includes an outdoor patio.

For more information on PaPPo’s, visit the website located here.