Park Central Square is getting a new look for the Christmas season. Despite the record November heat, the city of Springfield is hard at work putting up a new 65-foot artificial Christmas tree.

In year’s past, the city has used a real tree around 20′ tall. The new addition will more than double the old, traditional tree. The city also expects the new tree to save money. In past years, the city has spent over $30,000 a year on labor and lighting costs.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will have a spot in the Christmas Tree house, found at the base of the tree. The new attraction will be open starting November 18, 2023.

The new tree is funded in part by the Hatch Foundation.

