SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Dickerson Park Zoo’s black bears are enjoying an early Thanksgiving meal. While we didn’t have a seat at the table, we did get the invite to watch Yona and Lil’ Bear gobble up their food.

The table is set with all of the bear’s favorite foods, including berries, pumpkins, eggs, and bread. “It is a very healthy Thanksgiving set-up for the bears,” explains Dickerson Park Zoo’s Joey Powell.

The holiday meal serves two purposes; to celebrate Thanksgiving and prepare the bears for their long winter’s nap.

“They don’t do a full hibernation. The torpor is a very deep, deep nap. They could wake up if they wanted to, but they don’t,” explains Powell. “We call this their last big meal, their last big hurrah. Thanksgiving is a great time to do that.”

Caregivers of Yona and Lil’ Bear prepared a bear-friendly buffet, complete with Thanksgiving-themed treats and pumpkins. Yona and Lil’ Bear love the berries and bread, they do not like the celery and cranberries.