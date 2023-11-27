The most famous reindeer of all will be on TV screens on Monday, November 27 on KOLR 10. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will begin at 7 p.m. on CBS.

Rudolph first came out in 1964 and was the first of its kind, using stop-motion animation with puppets. The holiday classic has now become the longest-running Christmas special, according to the Smithsonian.

Another holiday classic will be on CBS in the middle of the month. Frosty the Snowman will be on Saturday, December 16 at 8 p.m. At 8:30 p.m. Frosty returns to show the magic is still in that old silk hat.

Here is something to look for while watching Frosty. He only has four fingers, until one scene when he is required to count, he magically has five.

A Charlie Brown Christmas is no longer on television. The holiday classic can be found on Apple TV.