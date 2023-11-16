BRANSON, Mo. — The Yard Milkshake Bar, famous for its over-the-top, extreme brand of milkshakes, is coming to the Ozarks. The Yard will be opening in Branson on December 1, 2023.

The first store opened in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and has become a tourist attraction all over the south since 2017.

The Yard’s Ali Green is eager to bring their unique brand of milkshakes to Branson, “We want it to be an experience from the time you walk in, to the time you leave.”

What does an over-the-top milkshake consist of? Over a pint of ice cream, filled in a take-home mason jar, with a garnish of a full cupcake, cheesecake slice, or doughnut.

“The Yard is crazy, extravagant milkshakes served in a mason jar. We try to bring the south a little bit everywhere,” says Green.

The Branson Showstopper is a specialty drink made specifically for Missouri’s music city. According to The Yard’s website, “The showstopper includes sea salt caramel and cookie dough ice cream with chocolate drizzle in a chocolate iced jar rolled in silver and gold sprinkles. Topped with a microphone salted caramel chocolate chip cookie dough cone, whipped cream, chocolate music notes, caramel popcorn, and chocolate and caramel drizzle.”

The Yard will be located at 907 W Main St., Branson, MO, next to the ‘I love Branson’ sign.