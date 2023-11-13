SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Every weekday at 4 p.m., Meteorologist Natalie Nunn provides an update on stories that are trending on our website and looks at what’s happening around the Ozarks from our Digital News Desk.

An overnight house fire near Elkland, Missouri killed three children. The kids were between the ages of 12-16. This is a developing story, we will have updates on ozarksfirst.com.

Missouri’s first Buc-ee’s has an opening date and it’s less than a month away.

The opening weekend of firearm season in Missouri has come to a close an over 90,000 deer have been bagged. Two of the three top counties for the harvest count are in the Ozarks, Texas and Howell counties.

November 12-13 marks the 190 anniversary of the biggest meteor shower on record. The night the stars fell recorded over 150,000 meteors per hour.

Dry and warm weather will continue for our work week. The next big change will hold off until Sunday, which will lead to a cool-down leading into Thanksgiving.