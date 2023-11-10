SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Every weekday at 4 p.m., Meteorologist Natalie Nunn provides an update on stories that are trending on our website and looks at what’s happening around the Ozarks from our Digital News Desk.

As Payton Shelor’s second-grade class at Ozark’s South Elementary quietly awaited their surprise reader reveal, one student was left speechless. Second grader Jax couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw his dad, Spc. James Wall, walk in.

Wall made it home just in time for Jax’s birthday next week.

Spc. Wall has been stationed in Djibouti, Africa for 10 months, or according to his wife, 308 days. When his plane touched down after the 20-hour flight, Wall’s first stop was at the school, uniform and all.

