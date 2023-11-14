BRANSON, Mo — For the past 52 years Fire in the Hole has been the most famous ride in all of Branson. In 2024, the ride will have a whole new look, while staying true to the original Ozarks legend.

The new pumper cars that will carry riders were unveiled Tuesday in Orlando.

“We are like little kids at Christmas seeing this thing come together,” says Silver Dollar City’s Public Relations Manager Brandei Clifton.

The $30-million investment will be ready for visitors when the park opens in March. While there will be some clear changes, it will still honor the history of the original Fire in the Hole explains Clifton.

“The new ride will have a lot of the same feel as the old one, but this thing is bigger and better and it’s just going to knock your socks off.”

The new and improved Fire in the Hole will include:

Three drops including a water splashdown

14 show scenes with updated special effects

2 minute 51 second ride duration

Custom soundtrack with high resolution onboard audio

5 ride vehicles with two cars each, 12 passengers per train

The original ride is currently in its final season.