ROGERSVILLE, MO – In rural Webster County, situated on the side of B Highway, sits a holiday display so unusual, that it blows visitors away every Christmas season.

The B Highway Christmas Display is the home to nearly 300 inflatables that are on display nightly between Thanksgiving night and Christmas Eve.

“I always say the little kid comes out in you when you come here. You forget about all of your troubles and worries,” says Valinda Bradley with a smile.

Valinda, and her husband Kevin, started the display nearly 25 years ago. The first year they purchased three inflatables, “It kind of got out of control. They get new faces on those inflatables and we just keep buying them.”

Valinda has the same warmth you imagine Mrs. Claus has. Greeting you with a hug and a cinnamon roll. She has started a bake shop that draws lines of visitors each night.

While the baked goods cost, the Bradleys have kept the rest of the display free. They pride themselves on making this a place where all families can come and create memories.

“When you pull in you’re like ‘Oh my gosh!’ It’s just a fun place to come,” says Valinda.

The B Highway Christmas Display is open every evening from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve. The display can close down due to high winds. The B Highway Christmas Display Facebook page gives daily updates during the season.