BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Police Department’s top dog, Rico, is celebrating a birthday and the department is celebrating by releasing Rico’s stats.

Rico, who celebrated his second birthday, has helped the department take over 1,800 grams of illegal narcotics off the street. Rico has also helped to locate $32,956 in drug money and helped arrest ten violent offenders and has found many illegal weapons and drug paraphernalia.

The Branson Police Department says Rico is the “goodest boy”, and they are thankful for the way he works to keep Branson safe.