SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Every weekday at 4 p.m., Meteorologist Natalie Nunn provides an update on stories that are trending on our website and looks at what’s happening around the Ozarks from our Digital News Desk.

Second grade students at Nixa’s Century Elementary School have been hard at work building balloons and floats for their very own version of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Nixa Thanksgiving Day Parade. Students read the book Balloons Over Broadway and then designed and created their balloon floats.

Are you looking for a festive ice cream that will pair well with your Thanksgiving dessert? Baskin Robbins has introduced their seasonal Turkey Day Fixins flavor. It mixes the sweet and savory aspect of the meal, with sweet potatoes, cornbread and cranberry sauce. Our OzarksFirst staff gave their reviews of the new ice cream.

We also have a big change coming in the forecast. What does that mean for your Thanksgiving travel?