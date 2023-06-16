SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s Founders’ Day for Nexstar — OzarksFirst’s parent company — and to celebrate, 57 employees packed grocery bags at Convoy of Hope.

Starting at 9 a.m., stretching until 3:30 p.m. today, June 16, OzarksFirst employees aimed to fill 5,000 bags full of snacks and canned goods to help Convoy of Hope help those in need. By noon, our team was 2,879 bags through the goal.

Convoy of Hope was a well-oiled machine with its circle of food-laden folding tables around which OzarksFirst team members orbited, dropping full bags off at either end to be deposited into boxes and readied for shipping off. The food will be used in disaster relief efforts in the United States and around the world.

Stay tuned for more coverage and photos of the OzarksFirst team’s Founders’ Day volunteering.