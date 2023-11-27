Winter is bearing down on the Ozarks, with the arrival a few short weeks away. Short days, long nights, and cold temperatures are starting to creep in, and many people are wondering, how bad will winter be? One folklore people use to predict winter weather is a persimmon seed.

Using a locally grown persimmon seed, you can open up the seed and inside you will see a white shape, this part of the seed is called the cotyledon.

The shape will look like a knife, fork or spoon and this is where the weather folklore lies.

A fork means a mild winter.

A spoon means a lot of snow. Think of the spoon as a shovel.

A knife means winter will be bitingly cold and cut like a knife.

How to open the seeds:

The seeds are slippery and tiny so it’s difficult to open them with a knife. Try using a pair of pliers, where you can gently crack open the seed and peel the sides apart.

Winter 2023-2024 persimmon forecast:

The persimmons I’m using are from Webster County. There were four forks, two knives and seven spoons. Overall, more spoons than knives were present. If the persimmons are right, the Ozarks can expect snow, with a few mild days mixed in.

Although hard to pinpoint, some believe persimmon seed folklore started in the Ozarks. The Jefferson County Extension office has studied the persimmon seed forecast, stating they are accurate 75% of the time.