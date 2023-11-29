Long before the days of futurecast, satellite and radar, people relied on nature to predict the weather. They gathered clues from the sky, stars, nature and animals. While weather folklore isn’t the most reliable prognosticator, it can be fun to follow.

Here is a look at some November folklore and how it compares to the Ozarks winter forecast:

A warm November is the sign of a bad winter.

While November didn’t see any major weather swings, we did average 1.8° higher than normal.

2. As November 21st, so the winter.

The 21st of November was cold and dreary. It was one of the few days we picked up precipitation in November.

3. As St. Catherine foul or fair, so will be the next February.

November 25th was cold with light rain, and snow falling to the north.

4. If St. Martin’s Day is fair, dry and cold, the cold in winter will not last long.

5. If the Geese on St. Martin’s Day stand on ice, they will walk on mud on Christmas.

November 11, 2023 was warm, with a high near 60 °.

Taking the folklore sayings into account, all signs point to a more cold and active winter.

The persimmon seed forecast for the Ozarks points to the same. The interesting thing about the persimmon seed folklore is many people think it can be traced back to the Ozarks.