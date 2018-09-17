Ozarks Tonight: Summer Gets Longer as Seasons Shift Video

[The following is a transcript of our Ozarks Tonight segment, which has been lightly edited for our OzarksFirst.com readers.]

Brian

Good evening, we're joined tonight by our Daybreak Meteorologist Elisa Raffa. Elisa, we have to get you a little earlier than some of our other guests.

Raffa

Good morning!

Brian

Exactly.

Raffa

A little bit past my bedtime.

Brian

We appreciate you being here. We've got a change of season. Tell us about it.

Raffa

We are transitioning, right, from summer to fall. That's typically where we see these temperatures. You know, we’re started to get closer to winter, right, so we start to see these temperatures come down a little bit, but sometimes this change is a little bit delayed. We see summer a little bit elongated, that summer heat lingers a little bit longer.

Brian

And this is important because people are trying to figure out their fishing habits, they’re figuring out their wardrobe and all other sorts of stuff.

Raffa

There are impacts. When we see our temperatures hang around longer, we see impacts. I know a lot people around the Ozarks love to fish, right? When we see temperatures stay warm, the lakes will stay warmer longer. Trout. Cold water fish. With the water temperature over 70 degrees, the trout don’t like that and they become less active, and then it's harder to get that fish.

Bass really like the warmer temperatures in the water, but so do parasites and bacteria that eat on the bass, right? So then you’ll have the fish, but then some of them die off because the water’s too warm, the bacteria are living longer.

So, things get complicated, you know when we say “ok, you know, it's nice to have these warmer temperatures stick around longer cause it feels better," there’s just too many tumbling impacts after that.

Brian

And you’ve got some really interesting graphs. You want to talk a little bit about some of these?

Raffa

Springfield, actually, has 10 more days of these mosquitos hanging out, and these disease danger days that it’s suitable for disease to kind of linger cause the mosquitos are still hanging out.

Brian

So 10 more on average now?

Raffa

Yeah, 10 more on the average than there were.

Brian

Wow. So what else you got for us?

Raffa

Kansas City Chiefs, right? We like to go tailgating. It feels good when it’s warmer out when it’s tailgating.

And it has been getting warmer since 1970. We’ve increased the average temperature up at Arrowhead 1.4 degrees since 1970.

Brian

Now put that into context because that's almost 50 years.

Raffa

Right.

Brian

And people go 1.6? What’s that about?

Raffa

It seems like a small difference, right? From today to tomorrow if the temperature goes up by one degree, it’s not a lot. But when you’re putting it on top of averages that are 30 or 50 year averages, that’s a big increase for averages and for what we call normals.

Brian

So you want people just to be aware?

Raffa

Yeah, you know, know that is happening and know how it impacts you.

Brian

Elisa Raffa, we appreciate your time, tonight.

Raffa

Yeah, bedtime now.