Ozarks Tonight: State Representatives Comment on Missouri's Special Session Video

[The following is a transcript of our Ozarks Tonight segment, which has been lightly edited for our OzarksFirst.com readers.]

BRIAN

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has called a special session of the state legislature for this week. What will they discuss? What do they hope to accomplish? We sat down with Democrat state representative Crystal Quade and her Republican counterpart Steve Helms to find out more.

QUADE

Yeah well, next week we were going to be in Jefferson City anyway for what's known as veto session. And so there were several bills vetoed that we as a legislature have the opportunity to override what the governor's done.

But he's called a special session at the same time to focus on two different issues both of these were bills that we passed this session, but he vetoed for various reasons: one having to do with STEM education, which is "science, technology, engineering, and math, and the other with expansion of drug treatment court.

Oftentimes at the end of the session we will have a bill, and folks will amend it, and then the bill gets very convoluted and if you have too many issues on one bill then most likely the governor vetoes that because it's not constitutional. Both of those bills passed overwhelmingly.

There were different components of each bill because there were things piled on that folks had some issue with, but, for the most part, both issues both caucuses are supporting. I think one could argue whether or not these are special session worthy issues, but I, for the most part, most people are in favor of them.

HELMS

Talking to the sponsor of the bill the original bill, he said it's going to go back to what we passed out of the house, which I think there was only one no vote in the original bill that came out of the house. And so I feel pretty confident that that's probably what we'll do.

Typically these have already been negotiated with the main power players, and so that's in all likelihood what will happen.

And the Senate will keep clean?

HELMS

Otherwise, what's the point of going up there? I think we will. I believe the Senate, you know, they're going to have one of their bills being looked at, which is the STEM bill, so, typically, that's how it works.

BRIAN

Can you really get all this done in a day?

HELMS

Yes. Yeah, believe it or not, you can.