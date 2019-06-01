News

Ozarks Tonight: Springfield Community Gardens

Posted: May 31, 2019 07:11 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD. Mo. -- Creating a community where everyone has access to healthy, local food is the mission of Springfield Community Gardens. 

There are also programs within the organization helping more than 100 Congolese and Burmese immigrants garden and learn how to farm.

Career Network and Resources Case Manager, Cami Chaddock, along with Cady Goble, a farmer and project coordinator for the Pathways and Victory Square gardens, talk about the importance of these programs and about the upcoming event, Wild Craft: An Ozarks Culinary Adventure, benefiting the Springfield Community Gardens.

