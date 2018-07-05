Ozarks Tonight: Rep. Curtis Trent on Previous Session and Future Plans at the Capitol Video

[Below is a transcript of the Ozarks Tonight interview segment, which has been lightly edited for our OzarksFirst.com readers.]





BRIAN:

Good evening. Welcome to Ozarks Tonight, and we're joined by Rep. Curtis Trent who has been good enough to come in to talk with us about a few things regarding Missouri government. The Republican Party was really a victim of its own success. You got a lot done, despite some pretty challenging circumstances. So, moving forward now with next January, what's going to be on the agenda do you think?

TRENT

This was a very productive session. I think that's something that a lot of people are looking forward to talking about as we go into the upcoming election cycle.

In terms of things to do in the future, we still have a lot on our plate.

I'd say tort reform is going to be a major issue. We have gotten some tort reform done, but there's still a lot more fixes they can be made. There are things like the statute of repose.



BRIAN:

Which is what?

TRENT:

Which is, essentially, a limitation on products liability. That was a bill that I carried this last session that didn't make it past the finish line that would provide a lot of relief and certainty for our manufacturers and retailers here in the state. Would be a very pro-business measure if we were able to get that enacted.

I think that our infrastructure is going to be another important area. And this is an area I think Governor Parson wants to work on a lot. We are a very geographically advantageous state. We have a lot of crossroads. Rail. We have a lot of new port systems that are starting to come online, but we have to maintain that infrastructure if we want to be able to use it effectively to promote commerce in the state. And we've got a little bit behind on that, but I think there's a lot of political will to do something that will be meaningful that will really bring our transportation system back up to par.



BRIAN:

All right, so still more to do.



TRENT:

Yes, there's a lot more to do and There's always a lot of good government type issues that need to be done.



BRIAN:

Well, you brought up good governance, so I've got to ask you really quickly about ethics reform measures. Any sense that we're going to get more of that coming in the next session?



TRENT:

Well, I don't have a good sense of that. You know, it's something that we've attempted many times in the past. We have a huge turnover in the legislature. We have a lot of people term-limited out, so I think that those kind of issues, not just ethics reform, but many issues are going to be very dependent on what the will and the priorities are of the new group of people who are coming in.



BRIAN:

All right, Rep. Chris Trent with us tonight. We appreciate your time Rep. Thanks so much.



TRENT:

Yeah, absolutely. Thank you.

