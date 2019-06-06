Ozarks Tonight: Recycling Right

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- You might be doing something wrong while trying to do the right thing by recycling at home.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Laurie Duncan, education outreach coordinator of Environmental Services for the City of Springfield, and with Ashley Krug, marketing development coordinator for the same department, about what people at home are doing wrong and how we can "Recycle Right."

"Food waste left in recyclable material is the number one source of contamination," Duncan said.

And for that reason, China has stopped accepting recyclables from the U.S.

About 20 years ago, Chinese companies started buying plastic. The country was equipped with big factories and cheap labor to turn plastic into new products. But last year, China banned imports of 24 types of waste. They were overwhelmed with how much was coming in and the plastic was polluting China.

"They said 'we don't want to be the world's trash can anymore'," Krug said.

Krug explained that Springfield really didn't affect much by this ban - at least directly. The recyclable materials from Springfield stay in the Midwest; it just isn't cost effective to ship to China from this part of the country. The coasts felt the impact, however.

Duncan talked about how to make sure recyclable materials are not contaminated with food and how this can be beneficial not just to the environment, but those working in the recycling facilities.

For more information on recycling and to find a drop off location near you, click here.

https://www.springfieldmo.gov/recycle





You can listen to the entire interview right here: http://bit.ly/OTRecycleRight