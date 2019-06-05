Ozarks Tonight : Over the Edge
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Would you repel down the side of a building to help raise money for children in need? The Child Advocacy Center of Springfield is asking people to do just that this weekend.
More Stories
-
-
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Westlake Ace Hardware partnered with The…
-
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.-- Vandalism continues in Lawrence County,…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.