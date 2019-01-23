News

Ozarks Tonight: OTC President Talks Funding

By:

Posted: Jan 22, 2019 08:31 PM CST

Updated: Jan 22, 2019 08:31 PM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Dr. Hal Higdon, President of Ozarks Technical Community College, appeared on Ozarks Tonight to outline how the school will spend money from an increased property tax levy passed by voters in November 2018.   The tax will increase funding for the school by $3,300,000 per year for 20 years.   Part of the money will help fund a new facility dedicated to workforce development.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected