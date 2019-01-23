Ozarks Tonight: OTC President Talks Funding
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Dr. Hal Higdon, President of Ozarks Technical Community College, appeared on Ozarks Tonight to outline how the school will spend money from an increased property tax levy passed by voters in November 2018. The tax will increase funding for the school by $3,300,000 per year for 20 years. Part of the money will help fund a new facility dedicated to workforce development.
