Ozarks Tonight: Mercy Mental Health
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Mercy pediatric psychiatrist Dr. John Kyle appeared on Ozarks Tonight to discuss increased efforts to provide more mental health care services for children in the Ozarks. More Mercy staff are now trained to help children in need through video consultations. Since efforts began to increase these services a year ago, more than 1000 children have benefited by the program's efforts.
