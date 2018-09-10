Ozarks Tonight: Looking Ahead After Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Hearing Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- ln this edition of Ozarks Tonight KOLR10 looks into the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, his hearing from last week, and what it means ahead of the confirmation vote coming up on September 20.

We spoke with Paul Collins, Jr. A professor and director of legal studies at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Question:

"The Constitution says the Senate must give its advice and consent to the President's judicial nominees. But, how much of what we've seen this last week has been more grandstanding as opposed to truth-finding?

Paul M. Collins, Jr., Director of Legal Studies at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst:

"That's a great question. First of all, anytime you put a U.S. Senator in front of a camera, there's going to be some grandstanding. But historically, senators have been able to extract answers out of nominees, this hearing was a little bit different."

Question:

"Now talking about Roe v. Wade case. Judge Kavanaugh has called it "settled law" this week. Should abortion rights advocates be skeptical?

Collins:

"I think they should be. Calling a case settled law is basically saying the Supreme Court has decided the issue. So, I think pro-choice activists have a lot to be worried about in respect to Judge Kavanaugh becoming Justice Kavanaugh."

Question:

Republicans have said the way Democrats on the Senate Committee have treated Judge Kavanaugh during the hearings is unfair. Why and what do they mean by that?

Collins:

"It was very clear from the beginning that the Democrats were going to take the fighting gloves off and this was going to be a bare knuckles fight. I think the Democrats were also frustrated by the lack of document production on behalf of Judge Kavanaugh and by the fact that he wasn't giving them answers in the same way that previous nominees have."

Collins says Kavanaugh avoided being specific by fear of possibly putting his confirmation in jeopardy.



One big issue that was left open at the hearing last week was whether or not Judge Kavanaugh may have lied or misled the committee at his 2006 Court of Appeals hearing. And Collins says that's what we should keep an eye on this upcoming week.

The confirmation vote is later this month on Sept. 20. It's the last big item Republicans want to accomplish before heading into Fall Recess to campaign for the November mid-terms.

