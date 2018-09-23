Ozarks Tonight: Incumbent Optimism Across Party Lines Video

[The following is a transcript of our Ozarks Tonight segment, which has been lightly edited for our OzarksFirst.com readers.]

BRIAN

The race to the midterms is in full swing, and tonight we check in with local state representatives about their bid to return to Jeff City for another two years.

Now, these two are not opponents in the same race, but they offer a peek into how politicians from both parties see their races shaping up in November. Democrat Crystal Quade representing District 132 talked about her race.

Big election for you. It's your first time running for reelection. How's it going?

QUADE

It's going well, I think. I hope. You know, we are, I do have an opponent.

It's been going well the while we are still knocking on doors talking to people and not taking anything for granted, and, hopefully, the people of the 132nd think that I've done a good job and want to send me back.

BRIAN

Well now give us your pitch, when you knock on the door and they say I think I've seen you on Ozarks Tonight. I've seen you on KOLR10.

QUADE

So you know now that I'm an elected official it's definitely different because I am I am their state representative. And so, instead of pitching myself for you know who I am and what I hope to do, I talk a lot about what I've done and ask their input.

You know, "are you happy with the things that I've worked on?" Seniors and lower-income people or folks a disability. Health care cuts: I've been on several times to talk about that stuff, and I've done a lot within the budget.

And so, I talk about the things I've worked on and try to get feedback, because, even if I don't win reelection in November, I'm still their state representative through January, and I want to do a good job while I am elected, and, hopefully, will receive their votes again.

BRIAN

Republican Steve Helms, representing District 135 shared his thoughts on running.

How's it going for you out there?

HELMS

I think things are going well. I'm very excited with it, and, really, what it comes down to when you're looking at reelection is how, how what's the path that things are moving on? And I think we have a great record to talk about, at least I believe we do. Unemployment's down. The economy's up.

We fully funded education-only the second time in Missouri's history. It was this year and last year. I mean, I don't know what the voters want, but I think at the state level we're doing what they asked us to do, that is to take care of the economy and fund education--those big things, and so I'm I think the voters will at the end of the day say "let's keep the path the same."

JEN

And Brian will have an in-depth interview with Rep. Quade Republican opponent for the House District 132 seat Sarah Semple next Sunday, Sept. 30, in our 9 and 10 pm newscasts.