News

Ozarks Tonight: Grow With Google

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 06:01 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 06:01 PM CDT

Ozarks Tonight: Grow With Google

May 21, 2019 - SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Google visited Springfield as part of its Grow With Google initiative. The company is stopping by libraries across America to provide digital training. 

Jenifer Abreu talked to Alan Tetley, a software engineer and a Missouri native, who is traveling with Google to provide the training, which is all free. 

Grow with Google is an initiative to train people and help improve economic opportunities through digital skills training. That includes a wide variety of skills - learning how to use a computer, documents, prepare resumes, emails, spreadsheets, and more advanced classes for IT professionals. 

It's also beneficial for small businesses to learn how to get their businesses online and how to advertise, maximizing and monetizing online presence. 

For more on Grow with Google, click here: grow.google. 


 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected