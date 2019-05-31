Ozarks Tonight: Grow With Google Video

May 21, 2019 - SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Google visited Springfield as part of its Grow With Google initiative. The company is stopping by libraries across America to provide digital training.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Alan Tetley, a software engineer and a Missouri native, who is traveling with Google to provide the training, which is all free.

Grow with Google is an initiative to train people and help improve economic opportunities through digital skills training. That includes a wide variety of skills - learning how to use a computer, documents, prepare resumes, emails, spreadsheets, and more advanced classes for IT professionals.

It's also beneficial for small businesses to learn how to get their businesses online and how to advertise, maximizing and monetizing online presence.



For more on Grow with Google, click here: grow.google.



