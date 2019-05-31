Ozarks Tonight: Toy Drive for The Great Circle Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Springfield woman is organizing a toy drive to give back to an organization that helped her when she was a teenager.

Michelle Romero sat down with Jenifer Abreu to talk about the toy drive for The Great Circle, an organization that provides many services including emergency shelter for teens in foster care or transitioning into permanent housing.

Holly Hunt with The Great Circle talked about how toys, craft items, games, and activities can be beneficial to children and teens just coming into the shelter.

Toys and/or monetary donations can be dropped off at Miller Engineering, at 3827 S Timbercreek Ave Ste A, Springfield, MO 65807. Their phone number is (417) 866-6664.

The toy drive is part of the Day of Caring through United Way. For organizations or individuals interested in selecting a project to complete for this Day of Caring, click here.