Ozarks Tonight: Excel Center Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- About half a million people in Missouri over the age of 21 don't have a high school diploma, according to the Missouri Chamber of Commerce.

One program is working to change that. It's a new school, per se, for adults to get their high school diploma. It's free and offers free childcare. It's called the Springfield Excel Center, a MERS Goodwill program.

Just a couple of weeks ago, seven students received their diplomas. This was the first commencement for the program in Springfield, which started last fall.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Joe Cole, the director of the Springfield Excel Center, and two students - Alicia Hughes and Shelley Lance about their experiences.

There are two other Excel Centers in St. Louis and Poplar Bluff. A fourth one is expected to open in Columbia this fall.

For more information on how to sign up, call 314-982-8802 or click here.