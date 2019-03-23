News

Ozarks Tonight: Attracting New Businesses to Springfield

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 07:30 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 07:33 PM CDT

You may remember last month when Amazon pulled out of plans to bring its second headquarters to Queens in New York.

In this Ozarks Tonight, we explore that with Matt Morrow, the President of the Springfield-Area Chamber of Commerce, and what the process of attracting new businesses and getting existing ones to expand is like in Springfield. 

