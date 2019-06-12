Ozarks Tonight: Apartments for kids aging out of foster care
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Children aging out of foster care will soon have a new place to call home, while they transition to adult life.
Casey Wray, VP Operations at the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch, described the new apartment complex and office being built in Springfield. It will provide services to set children up for success as they gain independence.
More Stories
-
-
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The CDC has identified Missouri as one state that…
-
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (