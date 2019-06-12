News

Ozarks Tonight: Apartments for kids aging out of foster care

Posted: Jun 11, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Children aging out of foster care will soon have a new place to call home, while they transition to adult life. 

Casey Wray, VP Operations at the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch, described the new apartment complex and office being built in Springfield. It will provide services to set children up for success as they gain independence. 

