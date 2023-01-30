SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed.

All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include:

Springfield-Greene County Libraries, including their drive-up services and the mobile library.

Republic trash services.

Salem city offices.

GFL trash services, unless conditions improve.

Fort Leonard Wood operations, non-essential.

This list will be updated as more offices and services announce their closures.