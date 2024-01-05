OZARK, Mo. – As of Dec. 29, 2023, the Ozarks School District has purchased the space of Dolby Laboratories, five years after the purchase of the nearby Fasco Building.

“Purchasing the Dolby Labs building was a strategic investment that not only reflects our commitment to fostering the growth of our school district, but also signifies a dedicated effort to enhance the learning environment for our students,” School Board President Sarah Adams Orr said. “Together, we are building a brighter future for education in our Ozark community.”

According to the press release from the district, they purchased the property located at 1650 W. Jackson St. for $8.27 million and gives the district 161,000 square feet of space to utilize. The district will sell off other buildings to help offset costs and other expenses.

“The intent is to use it for students, but that is up to the Long Range Planning Committee and the School Board to decide what that looks like,” Assistant Superintendent of Operations Curtis Chesick said. “This is an opportunity to save money on future growth.”

For the time being, the technology and maintenance departments will be housed in the building while the district discusses future plans for the space with the Long Range Planning Committee. They will next meet Jan. 16 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Ozarks Middle School and may plan further meetings for more detailed discussions about potential uses.

“This building is giving us a lot of much-needed space, and I’m looking forward to seeing what this next chapter holds for Ozark School District,” Superintendent Lori Wilson said. “I want to thank the community and staff members who are serving on our Long Range Planning Committee and helping provide input as to how to best use this space for students in the future.”