Ozarks Tonight: Keeping African American History Alive in Springfield

Posted: Jan 21, 2019 08:27 PM CST

Updated: Jan 21, 2019 08:27 PM CST

Jenifer Abreu sits down with Dr. Tim Knapp, an author of the book The Journey Continues, and Wes Pratt, the Chief Diversity Officer at MSU about African American History in Springfield and efforts to keep the history alive.
 

