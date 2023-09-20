SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An Ozarks native putting on a sold-out show at the Gillioz Wednesday night.

Chappell Roan is one of Amazon’s breakthrough artists of the year and will be opening for pop star Olivia Rodrigo during her upcoming arena tour.

100% of the proceeds go toward the Glo Center, an LGBT advocacy center in Springfield.

“It’s important to give to the grassroots foundations and charities because they need it the most sometimes,” Roan said.

This is the second time this year Roan has held shows at the Gillioz.

“When someone as talented as Chappell comes from here and she comes back home and then the community comes out for that, it just feels good,” said associate director for the Gillioz Joy Bilyeu-Steele.

Fans were lined up around the block hours before the doors opened.

“It’s just great to know that she knows where she’s from and she comes back and shows her appreciation,” said Matthew Laughery, who waited in line for over two hours.

Roan tells OzarksFirst she wanted her tour to be a place where everyone can be themselves.

“I always wanted to have this type of environment growing up, this kind of, like, fun, dress up, glittery party, drag queens, queers, just super inclusive, like a celebratory show, pop show,” Roan said.

Roan says she’s been blown away by her growing support within the last year.

“The whole point of my project is to like, yes give people a safe space to dress up and be who they want to be, but also to literally give money back to the community that supports me,” Roan said.