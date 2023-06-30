WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Ozarks are being heavily featured at the 2023 Smithsonian Folklife Festival.

The festival is underway and until July 9, visitors from around the country and beyond will be able to learn about the Ozarks.

Some recognizable names are representing the area at the festival. The Ozark Mountain Daredevils are playing on the 4th of July. The Arcola Quilting Club is showcasing its members’ skills. Storytellers from the area will be sharing tales of the Ozarks with visitors.

Kaitlyn McConnell of the blog Ozarks Alive was one of the planners for the Ozarks series through Missouri State University and is giving daily updates on the happenings at the festival. McConnell will also be giving presentations at the festival.