WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A local healthcare system has announced that over a hundred positions will be “reduced.”

Ozarks Healthcare said in a press release that approximately 130 “full-time equivalent positions,” will be reduced due to inflation. 30 of the postions were vacant and another 30 are changing from full-time to part-time.

Ozarks Healthcare is also restructuring throughout the organization to decrease expenses, according to the release.

“Our mission has always been and will remain to provide exceptional and compassionate care to all we serve and we are deeply committed to that mission,” Tom Keller, Ozarks Healthcare President and CEO, said. “This means we must take the difficult steps and measures to meet these challenging times so we can ensure our financial stability.”

Ozarks Healthcare serves south-central Missouri and northern Arkansas, with its main campus located in West Plains.