Ozarks Food Harvest Announces Hungerthon Total
SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Ozarks Food Harvest has announced their total for the 20th annual Hungerthon.
They raised $140,168 for hungry kids.
The fundraiser helped provide nearly 470 kids with nutritious meals every weekend of the school year.
The initiative provides more than 1,600 food insecure children with food to take home every Friday throughout the entire school year.
"We are so thankful for the partnership we have had with Kevin and Liz for the past 20 years,” said Bart Brown, Ozarks
Food Harvest's president/CEO.
Kevin Howard and Liz Delany from 105.9 KGBX hosted the radiothon, which began at 6 a.m. Friday and ended at 10 a.m. Monday outside the Historic Tower Theater in Springfield.
