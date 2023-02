SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Here are 21 multiple-choice questions here about this year’s big game!

As seen on KOLR10 Daybreak, here are the Super Bowl 57 prop bets that you can play along with at home. Print this page off, circle your choices, and have a little friendly competition with your friends and family for bragging rights.

Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets

Chiefs vs. Eagles | February 12, 2023

WHAT WILL THE COIN TOSS LAND ON? Heads Tails

HOW LONG WILL THE NATIONAL ANTHEM LAST BY CHRIS STAPLETON? OVER 2:02 UNDER 2:02

WHO WILL BE SHOWN FIRST DURING AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL ? CHIEFS PLAYER/COACH EAGLES PLAYER/COACH

WHAT WILL THE FIRST PLAY BE? RUN PASS

WHAT PRODUCT WILL THE FIRST COMMERCIAL BE FOR DURING THE GAME? INSURANCE FOOD/N.A. DRINK ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE VEHICLE CAR RESTAURANT MOVIE OR STREAMING SERVICE OTHER

WHICH TEAM WILL SCORE FIRST ? EAGLES CHIEFS

HOW WILL THE FIRST POINTS BE SCORED? TOUCHDOWN FIELD GOAL SAFETY

WHAT WILL THE JERSEY NUMBER BE OF THE FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE A TOUCHDOWN? EVEN ODD

WHICH TEAM WILL BE LEADING AT HALFTIME ? EAGLES CHIEFS TIED

WHAT WILL BE THE FIRST SONG PLAYED BY RIHANNA AT HALFTIME? UMBRELLA DIAMONDS WE FOUND LOVE PLEASE DON’T STOP THE MUSIC ONLY GIRL (IN THE WORLD) OTHER

HOW MANY SONGS WILL BE PERFORMED DURING THE HALFTIME SHOW? OVER 7.5 UNDER 7.5

WILL THERE BE OVER OR UNDER 50.5 POINTS SCORED IN THE GAME TOTAL? OVER 50.5 UNDER 50.5

WHO WILL SCORE LAST ? CHIEFS EAGLES

WILL CHRIS JONES SACK THE QUARTERBACK? YES NO

WILL PATRICK MAHOMES THROW FOR UNDER OR OVER 290.5 YARDS? UNDER 290.5 OVER 290.5

WILL TRAVIS KELCE HAVE UNDER OR OVER 6.5 CATCHES? UNDER 6.5 CATCHES OVER 6.5 CATCHES

WILL TRAVIS KELCE SCORE A TOUCHDOWN ? YES NO

WHO WINS THE GAME? EAGLES CHIEFS

WHAT COLOR WILL THE GATORADE BE THAT IS POURED ON THE WINNING COACH? YELLOW/GREEN ORANGE BLUE RED CLEAR PURPLE OTHER

WHO WILL BE THE SUPER BOWL MVP ? PATRICK MAHOMES JALEN HURTS TRAVIS KELCE AJ BROWN OTHER

WHO WILL THE MVP THANK FIRST? FANS GOD COACHES TEAMMATES FAMILY OTHER



TIE BREAKER: WHAT WILL THE FINAL SCORE BE?

CHIEFS_________________________ EAGLES_______________________