The feel of fall has arrived in the Ozarks, but the look of fall is still sparse. While warm temperatures have delayed fall foliage by a couple of weeks, this could be the week color begins to appear.

“This is the week nature flips the switch and we start seeing lots of reds,” explains Drury Horticulturist Robert Balek.

Because of the warmth, trees are holding onto leaves longer. This could cause leaves to turn more reds and oranges, instead of their typical yellows. This is true for the walnut trees especially.

“We might be seeing more oranges and reds this fall as we normally do,” explains Balek.

While color is lagging, Balek tells us not to lose hope. We should see beautiful color, just delayed, “It’s going to be a spectacular fall, at least for a few minutes before the leaves drop. Keep your eyes open.”

The weather has also brought another unusual change to our fall foliage. Dry conditions have left the tree canopies not nearly as full. This is good news when it comes time to clean up the yard. Less leaves mean less raking.