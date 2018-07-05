Ozarks Cattle and Beef Workers Don't Fear New Tariff Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- At 45 years in the business, Harter House’s Leonard Taylor is more than a Meat Manager. He’s more like a porterhouse pro or a tenured tri-tip tradesman. In his time behind the butcher counter, he’s seen price spike and price plummets alike.

"Prices already have gone down on roast this time of year. Steak has gone up,” he says. "Seen a lot of drastic, drastic fluctuations."

Now he foresees another change.

"I think eventually prices will come down here but I don't think it'll be for a while," he says.

Soon, the amount of money Chinese consumers will have to pay for American beef will go up by a 25% thanks to the newest in a chain of newly implemented tariffs.

"Hopefully this'll increase demand and help us out at the farm level," says Glen Cope, a member of the Southwest Missouri Cattleman’s Association. "You just have to get outside the city limits of Springfield to quickly realize the importance of beef in our state."

His perspective on the tariffs?

"We're not sending a whole lot of beef to China right now," he says.

The way he sees it, Chinese cattle trade is scarce as it is. An extra 25% isn’t scaring anybody.

"I think right now a lot of cattlemen are willing to be patient. Sit on the sidelines and see how this plays out," Cope says.

Taylor says shoppers, on the other hand, won’t have to sit and wait for long. Within just a few months he says enough beef will be staying stateside to keep prices down.

"Three or four months and you'll start seeing it go down," Taylor says. “It's just supply and demand. Point blank you know. If there's more stuff not being shipped out. Or if it's being shipped out at a higher cost, there's going to be a big difference."