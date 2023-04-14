CAMDENTON, Mo. — The Ozarks Amphitheatre north of Camdenton was damaged by a fire Thursday, April 14.

According to a press release from Mid-County Fire Protection District Fire Chief Scott Frandsen, firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 10:10 p.m. on April 13. The first engine arrived at 10:14 p.m. to discover a fire in the theatre’s concession and office building. The second floor was on fire and the flames vented through the roof.

Firefighters called for backup upon seeing the fire. The next units used hand lines and truck-mounted deck guns to fight the flames, but because the roof had already collapsed when they arrived, they had to firefight from outside. After 45 minutes, the fire was brought under control.

No one was injured in the fire. No one was inside the building when firefighters arrived.

The second floor suffered extensive fire damage, Frandsen wrote. The first floor has significant smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In addition to the Mid-County Fire Protection District, responders included the Osage Beach Fire District, Southwest Bech Fire District, Lake Ozark Fire District, Sunrise Beach Fire District, Lake Ozarks Fire District, Southwest Fire District, a Camden ambulance and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Image Courtesy of the Mid-County Fire Protection District

Image Courtesy of the Mid-County Fire Protection District

Image Courtesy of the Mid-County Fire Protection District

The Ozarks Amphitheatre is located at 2367 Old Route 5 north of Camdenton.