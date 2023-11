OZARK, Mo–Wednesday was another national letter of intent signing day across the United States.

This is for all sports other than football.

At Ozark High School a number of athletes were signing with colleges.

Ozark’s volleyball team was 29-6 this past season getting to the Class 5 District 6 championship match.

And three Tiger volleyball players signed Wednesday.

Ava Klinger with William Woods.

Regan Baade signed with Missouri State.

And Jenna LaBarge signed with Drury.