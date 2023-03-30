OZARK, Mo. — A 17-year-old is missing from Ozark and police are asking the community for help finding him.

Wyatt Brown, 17, of Ozark, was reported missing by his family on March 29. He has brown hair, blue eyes, is around 6 feet tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Brown was last seen in the area of Frosty Drive and Highway NN in Ozark, according to a release from the Ozark Police Department. Brown needs daily medication.

Anyone with any information about Brown and where he might be is asked to contact the OPD at 417-581-6600 or call 911.