OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark School District has named the interim superintendent to lead the school as superintendent going forward.

Lori Wilson was unanimously chosen after a special closed-session meeting on Dec. 13. Wilson began serving as interim superintendent after Dr. Chris Bauman announced his retirement late last spring.

Wilson, who has 24 years in education, began her administrative career in 2009 as Ozark High School assistant principal, she went on to serve as the Nixa Junior High principal, Aurora Schools assistant superintendent and as the West Plains School District superintendent since 2018.

I am incredibly excited to work collaboratively with such a talented, dedicated staff, an active community, and families to inspire and support all students. I am truly dedicated to the mission of the District, and I will apply myself diligently to earn the trust and respect of each and every one of you. We will build upon the existing foundation to maintain safe and innovative learning environments, increase the achievement levels of all students, expand the knowledge base of all staff, and ensure members of our community are lifelong learners and problem solvers each and every day. Lori Wilson

The Board agreed to remove the current title of interim and appointed Wilson as the superintendent for the remainder of the 2023-24 school year; The official contract will begin July 1, 2024, with a salary of $200,000.