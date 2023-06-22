OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jazmine Mooney, 16, has black hair, green eyes and a tattoo on her right hand that reads “1/2.” She is 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Mooney was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on June 19 in Ozark wearing a white hoodie, black shorts and gray tennis shoes.

The Ozark police ask anyone with any information to call them at 417-581-6600. OzarksFirst will update this article when more information is released.