OZARK, Mo. – The Ozark Police Department is asking for assistance in finding a missing 15-year-old .

According to the Ozark Police Department’s Facebook page, Alonna Darnell was last seen at her residence around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

She has black hair, and blue eyes, is approximately 5’1″ tall and is about 102 lbs.

Her current clothing description is not known, but she has a tattoo on her left ankle that says “Brutus”.

If you have seen Alonna since April 7th, 2023 or have information or knowledge of her whereabouts, please contact the Ozark Police Department immediately at 417-581-6600.