Ozark names interim police chief

OZARKS, Mo. (News-Leader) -- With the departure of Ozark's police chief earlier this month, Deputy Chief Justin Arnold has been tapped to serve as interim chief of police, the city said in a news release. The city is working to fill the position permanently.

Arnold has been a member of the Ozark Police Department since 2005, working his way through the ranks as he served in various assignments, from drug task force officer to patrol sergeant. He was promoted to deputy chief in November 2016.

Arnold earned his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Drury University and his Master of Arts in Criminal Justice/Sociology from Lincoln University.

