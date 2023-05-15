SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced an exciting collaboration for one-night-only in August.

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils will be joined on stage by members of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m.

John Dillon, founding partner of the Daredevils, says the band is thrilled to be a part of this grouping.

“We have been a fortunate group of individuals who have been able to share our music all over the world for 51 years. We are thrilled to share the stage once again with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, which will highlight the songs in a completely different light,” Dillon said.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and are available online at TheMansionTheatre.com, by calling 417-335-2000, or in-person at the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts box office.

“The first concert we did last year was outstanding. We’ve had so many requests to do another concert between the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and the Daredevils. The exciting part of this collaboration is the uniqueness and the creativity coming together into one performance. The excitement in the Hall at the last concert was electric. We hope everyone who missed the last one will get tickets to this performance or if you saw it, attend again.” said Kyle WileyPickett, Conductor and Music Director of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.